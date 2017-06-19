Job search preparedness services for local youth
EUREKA – Local high schools are now on break for the summer and students are eager to find that first and second summer job, but it can be tricky. Places like The Job Market in Eureka are here to help.
Connie Lorenzo, Program Manager of the Training Division of the Job Market and the Department of Health and Human Services says it’s time to start applying now.
The Job Market offers two programs and several workshops that assist and preparation.
Some of the benefits being part of the program allow students to walk in and get services from how to build a resume, how to prepare for an interview and even how to dress for success.
For students and parents, you can find more information by visiting www.thejobmarket.org.