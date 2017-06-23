Judge denies Floyd and Betty Squires Motion to Vacate small claims defeat
EUREKA - Floyd and Betty Squires motion to vacate a ruling that found them to be negligent property owners has been denied.
Judge Cissna recently found in small claims court that the Squires failure to properly manage two properties on G Street negatively impacted surrounding neighbors. Plaintiffs were awarded damages in the case ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.
In a motion to vacate that ruling, the Squires claimed that Judge Cissna was biased on three grounds.
First, the motion argued that Judge Cissna failed to disclose that he lived at one of the properties in the 70's. The judge said he considered disqualification before the trial but that the home was not owned by the Squires at the time, so it did not meet the standard for disclosure or disqualification. Second, the Squires claimed that one witness's testimony was untruthful yet allowed by the court. The judge found no evidence that was the case.
The Squires further alleged that testimony from additional witnesses was denied. Judge Cissna responded that the defendants had ample time over the seventeer day hearing to call any witnesses but decided not to.
The motion to vacate was denied.
Afterwards, one neighbor said that Friday's hearing felt like another step to avoid taking responsibility.
The Squires can still file an appeal in superior court.