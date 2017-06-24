Judge denies motion to appoint new receiver for some Squires-owned properties
EUREKA - In a victory for Floyd and Betty Squires, a judge denied the City of Eureka's motion to appoint a new receiver to manage some of their properties.
Eureka's City Attorney Cyndy Day-Wilson and Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming argued that the court-appointed receiver tasked with managing six Squires' properties was ineffective.
Judge Reinholtsen denied the motion. The court will now establish a timeline for repairs of these six locations along with twenty others with health and safety violations.
Day-Wilson said the city's legal team is evaluating all of its options going forward.