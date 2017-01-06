Judge finds Squires' properties a "nuisance", rules in favor of neighbors
EUREKA - A judge has ruled in favor of Westside neighbors in their small claims case against Floyd and Betty Squires.
Neighbors spent seventeen days testifying in court that the squires' failure to manage two properties on G Street in Eureka impacted their quality of life.
Judge Cissna found that the evidence supported that claim.
Specifically, he found that the homes were negligently operated, managed, and maintained by the defendants.
The neighbors claimed damages of $10,000 each. Initial reports indicated a range of a few hundred to $6,000. Still the neighbors say it wasn't about the money.
One of the Plaintiffs, Ron Kuhnel, said, "The whole notion is that the Squires weren't managing their property and if they were to manage the property they probably wouldn't be nuisance properties and that's really the goal of all the neighbors. You have to go to small claims court and ask for damages and we were awarded damages. I imagine everybody got some damages, but that wasn't really the objective and a couple of the neighbors actually said that during their testimony. This was really about taking back our neighborhood."