Judge grants motion to compel discovery in case of officer-involved shooting suspect

EUREKA - The suspect in a December officer-involved shooting appeared in court today.
On December 6th, California Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Commercial Street in Eureka. CHP says Clayton Lasinksi fled the car with a weapon leading to a foot pursuit and a call for assistance from Eureka Police.
EPD officers Harpham, Jansen, Nantz and Linfoot fired a total of forty-two shots in pursuit of the 26-year-old, striking him once.
The department later revealed the suspect never fired his weapon.
Lasinski faces a multitude of charges including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.
Thursday at the Humboldt County Courthosue Judge Arvid Johnson heard a motion to compel discovery in the case.
The defense stated that a lack of information has stalled the whole investigation. Attorney Greg Elvine-Kreiss went on to say that he expects to file a Pitchess motion. That motion would give the defense access to personnel records of the officers including background checks, any history of using force, and excessive force allegations.
Elvine-Kreiss said he expects the court to take an extensive look at that motion quote “considering the officer who was involved.”
The District Attorney’s Office did not object, and Judge Johnson granted the motion. Lasinski will appear in court again next week.