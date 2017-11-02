Judge hears arguments in City of Eureka v Squires

Eureka
EUREKA - At the Humboldt County Courthouse, Judge Reinholtsen heard the case of the City of Eureka versus Floyd and Betty Squires to decide if additional steps are needed to improve conditions at six Eureka properties.
The courts appointed a receiver to take over and manage the properties four years ago. Lawyers representing the city and District Attorney Maggie Fleming stated that the receivership is not working as the court intended.
They argued that a new receiver should be appointed or the properties should be in complete control of the current appointee. More specifically, rents should be collected by the receiver and not the owners so necessary repairs can be funded.
In response, Squires’ attorneys said the city was exaggerating and sometimes lying about the conditions of these properties in order to put Mr. Squires out of business and that they wouldn't be happy until he was out of town. The lawyer went on to say that some of the locations in question were cleared of violations and the city was being unreasonable in its requests.
Before the hearing, Floyd Squires told News Channel 3, "everything is going along exactly the way the judge ordered it."
Following oral arguments, Judge Reinholtsen asked the city to draft an order to propose what actions Eureka officials would like to see taken.
The judge has up to ninety days to issue a written ruling in the case.
Eureka City Attorney Cyndy Day-Wilson said, " "Properties that are being repaired right now are really the less troublesome properties. We still have the next batch which are the ones that have the most significant repairs to be made. So the Receiver was appointed in 2013. We're now February 2017 and all we've done basically is have some of the minor issues addressed. The properties that have the most significant issues have yet to be addressed."