Judge Miles announces retirement from Humboldt County Superior Court
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - A longtime and respected Humboldt County Superior Court Judge is retiring.
Arcata native, Judge Marilyn Miles has had a distinguished career on the North Coast. She received her juris doctorate from the UC Davis School of Law, a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State and a masters from HSU.
Early in her career, she was the Directing Attorney for the Eureka Office of California Indian Services and was instrumental in getting the controversial G-O Road case involving Native American burial grounds all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1998, Miles was sworn in as Humboldt County’s very first woman Superior Court Judge.
She said quote, “It has been a great privilege and honor to serve the people of Humboldt County as a judge. During that time, I have enjoyed working with my fellow judges and wonderful court staff, and have thoroughly enjoyed my job. I certainly wish my colleagues and the whole court the very best.”
Miles last day will be this July 31.