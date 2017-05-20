"Justice for Josiah" graffiti draws attention in south Eureka
EUREKA – Motorist driving on Highway 101 in South Eureka may have noticed the “Justice for Josiah” graffiti.
The words covering a building located on the Pro Pacific Fresh Property on Pound Road can be seen in south Eureka. “Justice for Josiah” symbolizes a movement for 19-year-old David Josiah Lawson who was fatally stabbed at a house party on April 15th.
This comes right after a press conference held by Lawson’s loved ones on Thursday, announcing a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction.