Justice for Josiah protesters gather outside courthouse
Protesters gathered outside the Humboldt County Courthouse Thursday chanting, “justice for Josiah”.
About 30 people came out in the rain - shouting messages such as "Where are police, our friend was murdered in the streets,” "no justice, no peace," and "black lives matter.”
In the early morning of April 15th 19-year-old Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson was stabbed at a house party and initially 23-year-old Kyle Zoellner was booked into jail on murder charges.
Zoellner’s charges were dropped on Friday – the judge stating that the evidence was not sufficient at this point.
Demonstrators passed out fliers stating that police did not properly secure the crime scene and outling their demands - such as that the FBI and California Department of Justice should be called in to take over this case and that Zoellner be re-charged with murder.
"There's been a large portion of people not holding themselves accountable, including the law, in this case right now,” said Josiah’s friend and Humboldt State student, Alex Foster, “But as a friend I demand justice for Josiah. I demand that his life be honored and not swept under the rug as so many other cases have. We don't feel protected here in this community."
Captain Stephen Watson added, "What I see is a group of passionate people that are hurting that have concerns but are respectfully sharing those concerns and demonstrating in a manner that we fully support and is totally appropriate. Our role today is just to preserve their right to assemble, to keep the peace. We all want justice for Josiah. We truly do."
Protestors are calling on community members to contact the District Attorney’s office to express concerns about the case.