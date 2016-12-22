Juvenile identified as suspect in G Street Shooting in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - An update to the story regarding a juvenile teen thought to be a suspect in several burglaries.
After further investigation, Eureka Police identified the youth as the suspect wanted in the December 16 shooting on G Street in Eureka where a victim was wounded with a shotgun blast.
Just before 1 yesterday afternoon, an officer tried to contact the 14-year-old male who was on a bicycle near Wabash and Pine Street. The minor fled on foot. EPD'S POP team assisted and the teen was arrested near the 1800 block of California Street.
Wednesday, EPD charged him with assault with a deadly weapon, juvenile in possession of ammunition, conspiracy, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.