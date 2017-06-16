K-9 Louie charms Kindergarten in Cutten
CUTTEN - Ridgewood Elementary students received a surprise Thursday from one of the hardest working and popular deputies within the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
K-9 Louie and his handler, Deputy, Colby Henson took questions from the students, enjoyed lots of pats on the head and showed off the patrol car as well as played fetch to the delight of one and all. The kids enjoyed learning about Louie’s duties and even got to try out the lights and siren of the vehicle designed especially for K-9’s.
Officials with the department said Louie loved kindergarten so much he’s thinking of becoming a substitute teacher when he retires from the sheriff’s department.