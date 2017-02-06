K-9 team finds drugs allegedly planted near work crew
EUREKA - Drugs were prevented from getting back to the Humboldt County Jail after a K-9 Officer and Handler discovered drugs allegedly set aside for an inmate work crew.
Thursday, Deputy Colby Henson and K-9 Louie were conducting a routine search of an outside area where inmate crews were scheduled to work. During his rounds, Louie came to a halt and made a positive identification: 68.8 grams of chewing tobacco and 12.1 grams of suspected heroin.
Officials believe it was someone’s attempt to leave contraband for the work crew to smuggle back into the correctional facility. No arrests were made but the drugs and tobacco were scheduled for destruction.