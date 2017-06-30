Keep your pets from going missing this Fourth of July
McKinleyville - In your firework planning make sure you keep your pets in mind. More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
Many pets often run away during firework season and over the next few days the Humboldt County Animal Shelter is expecting to see around 30 lost pets. The Animal Control Facilitator, Andre Hale, wants to let the community know there are many ways to keep your pet safe during the holidays. Such as walking your pet before the shows begin, make sure your pet is micro-chipped and wearing an ID collar, and leave your dog at home with the shades drawn and music on drown out the noise. If your pet is very anxious you can talk to your vet about using a mild sedative. Animal Control Facilitator, Andre Hale said, “be mindful of your pet and how scary it can be for them. They don't understand that were celebrating our independence all they know is all of a sudden the world is coming to an end.”
Hale says that they’ll start seeing an increase of pets in the shelter as soon as fireworks start selling.