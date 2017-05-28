Kinetic Grand Championship makes a splash on day 2
EUREKA - Riders made a splash Sunday for part 2 of the Kinetic Grand Championship.
Machines are being tested on their water abilities by taking off down a ramp and careening into the Humboldt Bay.
Dozens of machines lined up to take the plunge - ready, or not.
"We have never tested these pontoons before,” said “Summer of Love” Team Captain, Travis Bullock, “We have done well in the water in the past and then also we've done very badly."
"I’m terrified of the water!” laughed June Moxon, “Kinetic Kootie” Team Captain, “So I always tell my co-pilot about sharks and things like that so they'll pedal even faster!"
The goal of the day - to make it through a mile and a half stretch of water from the Eureka Public Marina to the Samoa Bridge.
"It’s been very exciting seeing all these floats sink and having the kayakers try and help them,” said young bystander, Adeline Esh.
"I think watching them go in the water right now, is definitely my favorite,” added another bystander, Ruby Pearl.
Some machines floated right along, others didn't make it past the pier - all had fun along the way.
"It was groovy!” said Bullock, “We were just like pedaling out there we're pedaling, pedaling, pedaling. The van knows. All you gotta do is get in and the van takes you where you wanna go, you know."
Competitors are battling for a number of titles - including Best Splash, Best Speed and Most Mediocre.
But sink or swim - as for what the championship is really for.
"For the glory!"
"For the glory!"
"For the glory!"
Monday the championship continues, and awards will be determined.