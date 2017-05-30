Kinetic Grand Championship a roaring success
EUREKA – The great race is over. By all accounts the Kinetic Grand Championship was an unmitigated success.
Forty teams participated and although there were some upsets of the usual top finishers, attendance was very good and there was a lot of glory shared by all...according to officials.
The Kinetic Grand Champion was Trilobike Test Kitchen. Top Engineering Award went to that fabulous chicken machine, Cockwork Orange. The Top Art Award was won by Planet X, Team Melvin won the Ace Award for the 27th year and Bill Beers won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
For a complete list of all the winners go to: kineticgrandchampionship.com and click on results.