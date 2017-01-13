Kitchen files claims against Fortuna, Humboldt County

Eureka
FORTUNA - Marcia Kitchen, the main suspect in the fatal hit and run accident in which her daughter and another child were killed, is seeking damages from the City of Fortuna and Humboldt County.
The claim is on the agenda for next week’s Fortuna City Council meeting.
The recommendation is to reject the claim, on the basis that the area in which the accident occurred in July, is not part of Fortuna, and is the county’s responsibility.
Kitchen makes these claims through her lawyers based on the notion that the area should be designed more safely and have proper signage to ensure pedestrian safety.
The county says they will investigate the claim in a statement put out today saying quote: “This was a tragedy that has forever changed the lives of many people in our community. Our hearts go out to all those affected. The county has received a claim regarding this incident and will investigate it thoroughly. To the extent that law enforcement is involved, we are committed to helping in any way we can. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, however, we do not intend to comment further on this matter.”
Kitchen is expected to appear in court on these charges in March.