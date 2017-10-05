Kitchen fire in Eureka displaces residents
EUREKA - Residents in an apartment complex get displaced after a kitchen fire in Eureka.
Just before 1:30 Tuesday morning, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to smoke coming from a second floor apartment on the 800-block of H Street. After a quick investigation, a small fire was found and extinguished in the kitchen area that had spread to an adjacent wall.
Damage was estimated at 5-thousand dollars. However, due to smoke damage and current state of the apartment, the residents were displaced and provided resources from Humboldt Bay Fire and the Red Cross.
There were no injuries to people or pets and the cause is unknown.