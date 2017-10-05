Kitchen held on all charges in double fatal hit-and-run
Judge John Feeney ruled Wednesday afternoon, there is enough evidence to try Marci Kitchen in the deaths of her daughter Kiya and her daughter’s friend Faith Taarnas.
Kitchen is charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing death a well as special allegations that she fled the scene.
A pre-trial arraignment is scheduled for May 25.
This comes after three days of testimony. Wednesday morning, Kitchen’s 18-year old son Jevin Kitchen testified that he was playing video games with a friend when his mom, Marci Kitchen, called him outside of their home on Becker Lane and asked for help.
When he came out he said Marci and her friend Trent Stewart were holding their heads and her grey jeep was smashed up.
He said he heard Stewart say - we hit two h_ _ chies in bikinis - before he realized his sister may be involved and headed to the crash scene.
Jevin knew the exact time his sister passed away. 6:26 am. After he and his mother and father went to see her at Oakland Children's Hospital, Jevin said that Marci repeated "I did this. I killed the girls. I couldn't have done this. I thought I hit a deer."
The defense repeatedly highlighted differences between Jevin's statements to investigators following the accident and his testimony over the last 2 days. Deputy district attorney Stacy Eads asked Jevin how he felt about talking to law enforcement. Jevin replied that he was nervous and his mom told him not to say anything because they were still trying to figure it out.
He added that everything in his life was changing drastically and horribly. Jevin said he tried to be truthful in those interviews but he believed a little part of him was still trying to protect his mom because he didn't want to see her go. but what's done is done, he said, and testifying was the right thing to do.