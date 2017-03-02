Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Humboldt Bay Harbor Commissioners chose a replacement for former commissioner and now supervisor, Mike Wilson’s vacant seat Thursday night.
Blue Lake Rancheria Community Development Director, Stephen Kullmann bested Humboldt Area Saltwater Anglers Director, Casey Allen for the appointment by a 3 to 1 vote.
In a surprise move, 3rd candidate, David Narum withdrew himself and recommended the commissioners choose Kullmann.
The new appointee was lauded for his work on the bay as a former environmental director for the Wiyot Tribe.