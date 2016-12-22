Lasinski, Eureka Police involved shooting update

Eureka
EUREKA – The Eureka Police have been keeping a close eye on this investigation for several weeks.
“I want to be very clear, this is a tough job. We ask our young men and women to make decisions in micro-seconds,” says Chief of Eureka Police, Andrew Mills.
On December 6that 4:39 pm The suspect, Clayton Lee Lasinski was observed in a white dodge ram pickup by CHP officer Walker.
Walker pursued Lasinski as he ran a stop sign at commercial and 4th St.
“Lasinski is trying to conceal the fact that he isn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officer Walker loses site of the vehicle as it has pulled into the Best Western. Walker runs after Lasinski shouting, Taser! Taser! Taser!”
Lasinski makes his way inside the hotel, getting into a physical altercation on the second floor with two workers. Lasinski soon after revealed his 1911 manual handgun stolen in Trinity County, claiming to be armed, and made his way passed the workers and over the wall of the complex heading down Commercial St.
EPD Dispatchers received the call to assist in locating Lasinski.
Officer Jansen, Hill, and Linfoot quickly arrive on scene to detain the suspect.
In less than 15 minutes, Linfoot locates Lasinski jumping a fence on A St., pursuing him on foot, going into Sole Savers.
“He hear officers giving Lasinski commands to stop, he fires one round. There were 42 rounds fired by EPD Officers.”
Officer Linfoot did have a body camera, but was not active during the time of the shooting.
“27 strikes on the target car, there were 14 strikes on other objects, such as walls and vehicles were the car had traveled. We have three strikes unaccounted for and two shell casings at the scene,” said Mills.
The investigation is still unfolding, you can follow this investigation and ongoing investigations on the transparency portal.
LINK: https://eurekapolice.com/2016/12/22/police-transparency-portal/