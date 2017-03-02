Lasinski will stand trial, charges stem from December officer involved shooting

EUREKA – Clayton Lasinski will stand trial after leading law enforcement on a chase through Eureka. 

Lasinski was charged with fifteen counts ranging from assault with a semiautomatic weapon and evading a peace officer to failing to stop at a stop sign.

He will be held to answer on all counts and special allegations except being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the afternoon of December 6th a California Highway Patrol officer attempted a traffic stop on 4th Street in Eureka. A subject later identified as Clayton Lasinski fled the vehicle with a firearm. Officers from Eureka Police Department responded when CHP called for additional units. 

Police say Lasinski then led multiple officers from different agencies on a foot pursuit through Eureka. 

Officer Linfoot of EPD told investigators that Lasinski pointed a firearm towards him. The officer then fired fourteen shots towards the vehicle police say Lasinski was trying to carjack. Additional officers responded from the Eureka Police Department, firing a total of 42 shots in pursuit. 

Lasinski was struck once and EPD apprehended him on 5th Street. He will appear in court again on February 16th.

 