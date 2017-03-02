Lasinski will stand trial, charges stem from December officer involved shooting

Eureka
EUREKA – Clayton Lasinski will stand trial after leading law enforcement on a chase through Eureka.
Lasinski was charged with fifteen counts ranging from assault with a semiautomatic weapon and evading a peace officer to failing to stop at a stop sign.
He will be held to answer on all counts and special allegations except being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In the afternoon of December 6th a California Highway Patrol officer attempted a traffic stop on 4th Street in Eureka. A subject later identified as Clayton Lasinski fled the vehicle with a firearm. Officers from Eureka Police Department responded when CHP called for additional units.
Police say Lasinski then led multiple officers from different agencies on a foot pursuit through Eureka.
Officer Linfoot of EPD told investigators that Lasinski pointed a firearm towards him. The officer then fired fourteen shots towards the vehicle police say Lasinski was trying to carjack. Additional officers responded from the Eureka Police Department, firing a total of 42 shots in pursuit.
Lasinski was struck once and EPD apprehended him on 5th Street. He will appear in court again on February 16th.