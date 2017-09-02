Eureka
FORTUNA - With the raids and subsequent arrests of two men by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force this past Monday, which involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a local Latino group is speaking out.
"I am blessed to be here in the United States. I am proud to be Mexican," said Stefani Cruz-Campos, a Latino woman speaking at a press conference for local group Centro del Pueblo this morning.
When the Humboldt County Drug Task Force raided the homes of 27-year-old Joaquin Talavera and 52-year-old Antonio Fernando Flores-Morales, finding heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and weapons, immgration agents were involved as well. Now the Latino community is asking why.
"And I want the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department to know, and other police agencies in our area to know, that we support you, that we support you, that we agree with you enforcing legal laws, and making sure that our communities are a safer, healthier place," said Hoopa Valley Tribe member, Thomas Joseph. "But your relationship with ICE must come to an end."
According to the Sheriff's Office, they asked ICE to accompany them on the raid only as translators, and that no immigration action was taken. But local Latino group Centro del Pueblo explains, just the presence of ICE creates an atmosphere of panic.
"We are not standing up today to defend the breaking of laws or to say that law enforcement shouldn't enforce the laws," said Steering Committee Member, Renee Saucedo. "What we're here to say today is that local law enforcement should never use the Immigration Customs and Enforcement in their work here locally, because it has a devastating impact on our local communities."
But the Sheriff's Department says, they are actually limited in their involvement with immigration agents.
"There's always concern from the Hispanic community that people are going to underreport crimes because we might deport someone who might be incarcerated in the county jail for minor offenses," said Undersheriff William Honsal. "And that's not the case."
Undersheriff Honsal explained that under the laws in the state of California known as the Trust Act and the Truth Act, local law enforcement is limited in their communication with ICE, and if they do it is always made public. They also will not put holds on people that ICE asks them to, unless there is a federal warrant out for their arrest.
Many in the audience at the press conference today spoke of their own experiences as immigrants, as well as their family's, and the xenophobia and fear they continue to feel both as legal, and as undocumented immigrants.
"I, too, have been bullied, and been discriminated against because of the color of my skin and because of my race. So I understand exactly what they are going through today. I think this is a great opportunity for everyone to come as a community and stand up against the oppression that we have been living through and most likely will continue to live through, especially in these four years," said local Latino woman, Xoxhitl Cabrera-Sanchez. "And I think that this is a great opportunity to form resistance and to not let us be intimidated and to not let this situation put us down..."
And Cruz-Campos described how xenophobia tends to lump all people together under bad terms.
"Not everyone is bad. We are all great human beings, wonderful people, with beautiful hearts," said Cruz-Campos.
Undersheriff Honsal also mentioned that the Sheriff’s Department continues to seek Spanish speakers to act as translators in the county, so if you are interested you can contact them.