Law enforcement basketball game raises over 10k for deputy battling cancer
EUREKA - Law enforcement raised some much needed funds for a local deputy battling cancer.
Personnel from Humboldt Bay Fire, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, CHP along with Eureka and Arcata Police Departments held a basketball game at St. Bernard’s Prep Academy. Humboldt Bay Fire’s team nudged the sheriff’s squad by two points. They raised almost $10,000 for sheriff’s deputy, Charlie Lamb. Lamb has been battling stage-4 lymphoma and is the sole provider for his family.
He is currently receiving treatment at Stanford Medical Center. A Go Fund Me Page is set up at: gofundme/charlielambneedsyourhelp The family has a goal of raising $75,000 dollars. Right now a little over $31,000 has been raised.
Lamb is a well-respected deputy who started as a correctional officer and moved up. Next year the sheriff’s department is planning a tournament and hopes to expand to eight teams to help raise more money. The Lamb family would like to thank you for your support, prayers, and generosity.