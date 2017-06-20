Law enforcement cautions against leaving children unattended in cars
EUREKA - Even in relatively mild North Coast temperatures, law enforcement reminds you how dangerous it can be to leave your child unattended in a car for any length of time.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out that a car's interior can top 100 degrees when the temperature is in the 60's. And that's even if windows are cracked or the vehicle is parked in shade.
Children are particularly susceptible to heat-related injuries because their body temperatures can rise three to five times faster than adults.
California's vehicle code states that children under the age of 6 should never be left unattended in a vehicle unless someone over the age of twelve is present.
Sergeant Gary Whitmer of the Eureka Police Department said, "If there's a medical emergency or especially if it's hot out, you don't want to be leaving anybody or any pet in the car if it's really warm out so that's just common sense.