Law enforcement officers guard against opioid exposure
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Law enforcement officers are increasingly coming into contact with powerful opioids. The DEA issued a warning this month to take precautions during even routine calls.
Locally, Humboldt County Drug Task Force members frequently encounter unknown substances during operations, but are especially concerned with Fentanyl. The drug is 100 times more potent than morphine and, in other parts of the country, has led to at least two officer overdoses.
To limit exposure, task force members wear long sleeve uniforms and latex gloves to prevent skin contact. Respirators protect the nose and mouth.
To remove some of the unknowns, the task force just received grant funding to purchase a Trunarc testing machine. Once in service, the device will enable safer handling of substances.
Task force members said that if ever uncertain, they err on the side of caution.