Law enforcement out in full force for Labor Day weekend
EUREKA - Whatever you're planning for Labor Day weekend, law enforcement says you should also plan on having a sober driver.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol related crashes in 2015, a 3% increase from the previous year.
Eureka Police Department has joined with the Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol in an effort to reduce fatalities associated with impaired driving. Officers will be looking for signs of intoxication through Monday night and say the best thing to do is choose a designated driver or take public transportation.