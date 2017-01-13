Law enforcement searches for missing at-risk female

Eureka
EUREKA - The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding an at-risk female.
33-year old Marilyn Jarnaghan has not been seen or heard from since being released around 6 this morning from the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. A reporting party stated Jarnaghan is developmentally disabled and there is concern for her welfare.
She’s an Indian female, 5-foot tall and around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Marilyn’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.