Law enforcement searches for missing at-risk female

EUREKA - The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding an at-risk female.

33-year old Marilyn Jarnaghan has not been seen or heard from since being released around 6 this morning from the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. A reporting party stated Jarnaghan is developmentally disabled and there is concern for her welfare.

She’s an Indian female, 5-foot tall and around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Marilyn’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.