Law enforcement searches for robbery suspects in Southern Humboldt
REDWAY - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in Southern Humboldt.
This past Friday morning, deputies were called to the 500-block of Wood Ranch Road in Redway for a robbery that had just occurred. A resident told officials he had been tied up, held at gunpoint and two suspects took money from his wallet and removed four large totes full of marijuana. They fled the scene in a silver minivan.
Authorities are looking for two black male adults: one is 5’8” tall and 210 pounds with short black hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt. The other is 6’ tall with a stocky build, partially grown out black hair wearing a white polo shirt.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Sheriff’s Office.