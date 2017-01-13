Legal and illegal weapons seen throughout the county

Eureka
EUREKA – Some weapons such as semi-automatic firearms and short-barrel shotguns, are banned in the state of California, as some are not.
Locals have been spotted out with weapons like swords, chains, machetes, and whips.
The Sheriffs Office says that these weapons are legal to carry around, but have to be disclosed.
Weapons that are prohibited consist of throwing stars, grenades, machine guns, switch-blade knives, brass knuckles, and more.
The Sheriffs Office also says that someone carrying a concealed weapon are subjected to an immediate arrest and will be charged with a misdemeanor and possible fine.
ILLEGAL WEAPONS:
A air gauge knife,
A ballistic knife,
A belt buckle knife
A bullet containing or carrying an explosive agent,
A camouflaging firearm container
A cane sword, as prohibited by Section 20510,9
A concealed dirk or dagger, as prohibited by Section 21310,10
A concealed explosive substance
A firearm that is not immediately recognizable as a firearm
A large-capacity magazine
A lipstick case knife
A multi-burst trigger activator
A nunchaku
A shobi-zue
A short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun
A shuriken
An unconventional pistol
A wallet gun
A writing pen knife
A zip gun