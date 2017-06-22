Life jacket program aims to save lives
EUREKA - Life jackets save lives and the Department of Health and Human Services loans them out to anyone who needs them.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the life jacket program was held at Woodley Island Marina today.
One hundred and ninety-two life jackets are available for the public to borrow. It’s part of their summer water safety program.
Between 2011 and 2016, forty-two people drowned on the North Coast. The majority were not wearing life jackets.
DHHS is working with several groups throughout the region in loaning out the life jackets.