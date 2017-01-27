A little civil disobedience from Redwood National and State Parks?

Eureka
NORTH COAST - The politics of climate change are getting played out in a bit of cat and mouse with the new Trump administration and Redwood National and State Park.
Since the election, the new administration has pulled down all but some select few general statements about climate change from the EPA’S website. Scientific American and Reuters both reported the removal as significant.
Our local Redwood National Park added to the debate with a tweet about how Redwood Tree Groves clean about 200 tons of carbon from the environment per acre.
The EPA has orders to stop releasing any new information regarding climate change until the work has been reviewed on a case by case basis.
No telling if tweets will continue to be allowed from Redwood National and State Park. They’re under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service...a federal agency
Interestingly enough Forbes is reporting there’s grass roots action right now for a “Scientists March" on Washington D.C. gathering momentum.
Stakeholders are hoping to send a message that action is necessary to prevent changes to existing environmental and health policies now being proposed by the Trump administration that they believe could have devastating effects on our planet and its residents.