Liz Smith resigns from Eureka NAACP
EUREKA - Former Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods Executive Director, Liz Smith has resigned from her recent appointment as the President of the Eureka branch of the NAACP.
In a letter, she reflected on her past departures from the Boys and Girls Club and the Eureka Elk’s Lodge… Smith said like those instances...her hands were being forced...that although she had her intentions and timing, God had his.
Smith said she doesn’t question the heart of 1st Vice President Donn Peterson or those of Shorrone Blanck and Lorna Bryant...that they were committed to the NAACP’S core tenants. But, believing in a mission, vision and value system and enlivening it are different... And trickier still is being aligned with leadership in carrying out these ideals.