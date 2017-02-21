Local business teaches farmers how to grow plants without soil

Eureka
EUREKA - It's possible to grow food without any soil and one local business is teaching this method to interested farmers from around the world.
Today the County Office of Education along with American Hydroponics held a seminar which was attended by people from multiple countries and aimed to teach them this newer system of farming.
Hydroponic plants are grown in greenhouses and use 90% less water and 1/6th the amount of fertilizer than food grown in soil.
The goal of hydroponics is to grow food faster and locally, so that less food has to be imported from distant places.
"We bring food production back to local communities. So you're able to grow food instead of having your food shipped up from who knows where you can go just enough for your community,” said president of American Hydroponics, Jenny Harris, “Your lettuce is hours old or maybe a day old by the time it gets into the hands of your consumer."
Because of the controlled environment, plants that grow hydroponically can be harvested up to 26 times per year, whereas plants grown outside in soil get around 6-7 harvests a year depending on the weather.
Initial set up cost of a hydroponic system is high and requires constant supervision and technical knowledge.