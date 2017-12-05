Local businessman donates 5K to CR's EMT program
EUREKA - A generous donation by a local chairman of the board will help CR students in a big way.
Wayne Caldwell, former President and current Chairman of the Board at Premier Financial Group, donated $5,000 for the acquisition of two electrocardiogram monitors.
They are the latest in lifesaving technology and are used to provide hands-on experience and practice that improves student confidence and proficiency. They are vital tools in a medical emergency.
The donation to the North Coast Paramedic Program at CR has a personal story. In 2016, Caldwell had a serious heart problem that required intervention.
The new monitors are a very welcomed gift and big upgrade for the EMT training program and will benefit students for years to come.