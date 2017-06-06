Local cancer survivor’s foundation donates 25K to Saint Jude’s
It all started with one man with a mission, and a monster truck.
His mission - to crush cancer.
Now, his team is donating thousands to the cause.
Eureka man Pete Belak and his team of volunteers have recently raised and donated $25,000 to the Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
After being diagnosed with cancer himself and surviving, Belak decided to turn his monster truck pink and founded the "California Cancer Crusher" nonprofit in 2012.
The truck makes appearances at events to raise money and awareness, and Belak says between the support of dozens of community sponsors and the annual “Wings for a Cure" fundraiser, the nonprofit is able to make a difference in many lives.
"I’ve been cancer free for five years now. Going through what I went through and then seeing other people and hearing other people's stories with cancer is very humbling. You think about life in a whole different way when you find out you have cancer, you've had friends who've had cancer, you see these little kids that have cancer. Our heart goes out to every single one of them. That and adults and anybody who has cancer that we can try and reach out and touch and do the best we can to help them - that's what we're here for."
As a part of their donation - they also gave a pink mini trailer for children to ride in.
Belak and the monster truck traveled all the way from Eureka to Memphis, Tennesse to present the check in person to Saint Judes's.
To donate to the Cancer Crusher's cause, you can do so on their website at thecancercrusher.org