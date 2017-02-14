Local dancers come together for "Dancing Stars of Humboldt"

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 55 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 60 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:55
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 57 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
Dancers from different dance studios all around the county are coming together to perform in what's being called the "Dancing Stars of Humboldt".
The show consists of about twenty dance numbers including solos, duets and big groups that range from hip hop and modern dance to ballet and tap.
As the co-producer of the show explained, this experience is a chance for the dancers to learn how to put on a professional show.
"It’s pushing them to be more be more than they were before,” said Melissa Hinz, “It's a chance for them to grow to experience and get a little taste of what it's like in the outside world of dance, in the professional world of dance because it's very different than studio life."
Co-Choreographer, Heather Sorter, added, "I think that when the dancers come together and they meet each other and they see the different styles, it invigorates them to do their best."
At the end of the show one dancer will be awarded a scholarship - this will be an audience choice award.
The performance will take place February 25th at the Arkley Center.
You can find tickets online or at the door.