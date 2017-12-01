Local farms affected by heavy flooding

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 18:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 20:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
FORTUNA – Due to heavy rainfall over a week’s time, flooding in the
County left some local farmers and unfortunate cattle in deep water.
Many farms involved in the flooding on coast have been hit with the high tide as waves left behind damaged structures and startled animals.
“I had it bad, but there’s a lot of people who that had it just as bad, if not worse,” Owner of Fern Vallee Farms, Andy Titus.
“30 or 40 of them were able to stay out of the water and 360 animals were in the water.”
Andy was one of those farmers whose barn was hit by the flood.
“This as a 12,000 sq. ft. barn. It’s 100 ft. wide, by 120 ft. long.”
Andy said that he woke up at 3 in the morning and notice the water all around the dairy.
He immediately went over to the loafing barn to check on the animals.
“I was walking through water over my barn boots.”
Andy says that water was seen rushing through this opening, running throughout the loafing barn, and passing right through those gates right behind me.
“If the cows would have had to stay where they were originally, there would have been some animals that didn’t make it.”
The water level was already at 4 feet leaving the cows wet, confused, and hungry.
“They were standing in water for 12 hours. The water is very cold; they could get fevered and being organic there’s not a whole lot you can do about that.”
“I wasn’t able to milk them. For milking they went 24 hours without being able to eat because there was no dry spot to put any food. All the feed bunks had floated off.”
Andy says that effectively, everyone in the area did their part when moving their animals to higher grounds.
Andy says from this experience some advice would be: is to not drive through water, especially with a swift current. If it can move a cow, it can move a car.