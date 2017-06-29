Local fire agencies staffing Calfire stations as crews fight wildfires around the state
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Wildfire season is here. While Calfire crews battle blazes around the state, local agencies are stepping in to make sure our communities are still being served.
Calfire staffs fourteen engines at stations across the North Coast. Ten of those engines were deployed to Tuolomne Calaveras and San Benito Monterey units to battle fires in the Beaumont area.
Battalion Chief Paul Savona said that crews would have to travel from out of the area to fill those positions.
Instead, firefighters from Arcata, Rio Dell, Alderpoint and Miranda are covering stations from Trinidad to Alderpoint.
Savona explained, "It works out well to have the local area departments cover our areas because of that local knowledge so it makes our response times faster. They're familiar with the people and the roads and such to get around."