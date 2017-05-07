Local fire agency provide aid and recovery
McKINLEYVILLE – The state is in dire need of fire engines in Southern California and with local Cal Fire engines aiding in the battle, the Arcata Fire District is covering the Cal Fire Station.
Local Cal Fire engines are now in Beaumont combating a massive blaze. At this time, 400 firefighters are battling over 5,000 acres.
For local fires-- residents are covered.
One Arcata Fire District engine is covering for Trinidad at this time. Arcata Fire District’s Battalion Chief, Curt Watkins says that the engine has been in Trinidad since the end of last month.
“It doesn't always work all the time but we do our best to be prepared for whatever we are going to get,” says Arcata Fire District’s Battalion Chief, Curt Watkins. “The engine up there this morning had vehicle extrication in the Big Lagoon area and they were quite busy and will prepare to do that because that's more for skill set than there’s but we're also primarily responding to there too. “
“Were fortunate that we work closely with Cal Fire and we train with them and were able to perform their duties in their stations while they're gone.”