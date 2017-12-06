Local fire chief pens article on dangers of indoor marijuana grow fires
EUREKA - One local fire chief's hard work may help save lives across the country.
Firehouse Magazine published an article called "Fires at Indoor Marijuana Grows" written by Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jelinek.
This is the second article in which Jelinek has shared his first hand experience of the dangers firefighters face as a result of marijuana cultivation and processing.
The Battalion Chief explains that emergency crews encounter a broad range of hazards including do-it-yourself electrical wiring as well as ducting that makes moving around a grow room dangerous.
Firefighters must also guard against chemical exposure and potentially explosive gases.
Though he doesn't like to talk about himself, Jelinek said this issue is no longer confined to the North Coast and he's glad that his work might keep first responders safe.
Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jelinek said, "Virtually every time that I look I find new press releases new articles new stories about the challenges that these departments are facing. And it's a harsh reality that what was once unique to a small part of the cannabis industry has really emerged and become a challenge nationwide."