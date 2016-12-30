Local flowers to be featured at Rose Parade

Eureka
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA - If you plan to watch the Rose Parade this New Year, you’ll see some flowers from Arcata’s own Sun Valley Floral Farms.
They harvested the flowers about a week ago, which where then brought down to Pasadena, where the floats are being assembled.
They will be featured on the float by Cal Poly Pomona, whose students put together a float as part of a course.
Sun Valley donated almost 20,000 stems to the event. They are one of only three floats that exclusively used California grown flowers.
The farm has been donating flowers to the parade floats for six years now.
"There's very few floats in the rose parade that exclusively have California grown flowers. So we're very excited to participate and donate flowers to a great cause, said Bill Prescott of Sun Valley Floral Farms. "Folks don't realize that 80 percent of the flowers sold in the United States come from South America, that's where they're grown. So as American flower farmers we're really excited to promote flowers grown in America."
You can watch the Rose Parade on News Channel Three on Monday morning at 8:30 AM PT.