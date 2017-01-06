Local hospitals receive trauma center designations
Local hospitals, Mad River and Saint Joseph, have achieved trauma center designations.
Officially as of Thursday, Mad River will be designated as a level IV trauma center, and Saint Joe's as a level III - the highest in the county.
This means that the hospitals have met high level criteria of trauma patient care set by the North Coast Emergency Medical Care Agency.
These designations took the addition and availability of more specialty physicians, increased special training for personnel and more.
Before now, the closest high level trauma center was located in Redding - too far away for immediate services to the North Coast.
"We now have a formal structure to be able to respond quickly to trauma patients,” said President of Saint Joseph Providence of Humboldt County, David O’Brien, “There's something called the 'golden hour of trauma.' the first hour after an accident is the best time to intervene to save a patient’s life. We can affect the care that the patient needs very, very efficiently and we believe that will save lives."