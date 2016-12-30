Local inmates better themselves in jail

EUREKA - They’ve all committed crimes and have been incarcerated but a group of inmates in the Humboldt County Jail are taking steps to turn their lives around.
It’s a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services. It's resume building and the inmates create a master application and are taught useful vocabulary. They’re getting additional help from volunteers at HSU. The program helps inmates overcome some of the challenges they face as ex-offenders seeking employment.
Each participant receives 5-copies of their resume. Future plans for the program will allow participants to receive a flash drive with their completed documents that has additional information for employment and will be in their property when released.