Local investigator recognized by California Sexual Assault Investigators Association

EUREKA - A state organization is recognizing a local investigator with the District Attorney’s office as their Investigator of the Year.

The California Sexual Assault Investigators Association is awarding Kyla Baxley for her work on the Child Abuse Services Team.

The association called her a, “go-to person in the field of sexual and physical assault investigations.” They also described her success with prosecuting human trafficking, as well as serial sex offenders.

Baxley has worked for the District Attorney’s office for about four years, and has also worked for the Sheriff’s Department.

District Attorney Fleming described Baxley’s skill in creating relationships with survivors in order to return guilty verdicts for their attackers.