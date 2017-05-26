Local kids raise funds to end child poverty for Red Nose Day
NORTH COAST - That wasn't Rudolph running around Cutten Thursday morning. Students at the North Coast Learning Academy enjoyed their third annual field day while raising money for children in need as part of Red Nose Day.
The event kicked off with a jog-a-thon. The school expected to raise about $2,000 for science programs and gym equipment based on the pledges the students garnered. Then it was on to the field day. Kids donned red noses during potato sack races, Frisbee toss, and a variation of musical chairs.
Red Nose Day is an international comedy fundraiser that's collected millions of dollars to end child poverty.
One student said she has always wanted to help kids in need and was excited that her school would be donating $100 to the cause, a sentiment echoed by her teacher, Tomire Lyons-Tinsley
Lyons-Tinsley said, "As a teacher we have lots of students who live in poverty and so to be able to donate to that cause, it's close to our hearts. It touches us and everyone of our students' lives and we just like to bring awareness to things like that and support them."