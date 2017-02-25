Local non-profit offering Suicide Attempt Survivors Support Group

Eureka
EUREKA - They’re an important resource in the community. A new group seeks to help those who survived suicide.
Facilitators for the Kunle Centre’s suicide attempt survivors support groups are themselves survivors. They say that talking to someone who has been through it can be very beneficial.
They also say that survivors are often given medication and sent on their way to fend for themselves, but recovery takes time and care.
Kunle Centre Volunteer Coordinator Georgeann Wence said, "Once you've attempted suicide you live with it the rest of your life. I heard someone say one time it's an ongoing conversation you have with yourself. Just because you've survived an attempt doesn't mean you're not going to attempt again. The underlying problems that lead someone to the despair level of feeling that they need to take their own life have to be addressed."
Group members will connect with resources, learn coping strategies and develop a plan for who to contact and what to do if feeling suicidal.
The confidential meetings begin February 27 in Eureka. Again, the group is only for people who've attempted suicide and you must call the Kunle Centre for more information. That number is posted on our website.
To learn more about the Suicide Attempt Survivors Support Group call 707-599-2381.