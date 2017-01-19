Local residents making hats for women’s march

Eureka
EUREKA – There has been a shortage of pink yarn in Humboldt county, that’s because one nationwide society is knitting a stance that really grabs your attention.
An estimate of nearly 200,000 people from across the US will be traveling to the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington, this Saturday. The power hat is worn to create a statement that allows activists to take a stand that embrace fairness and equality. The, sometimes referred, derogatory term of choice, was chosen for the project so that it can be: reclaimed, embraced, and empowering for women.
The pink yarn went, from the time that we announced we were a pickup and drop off, and the women’s march started for about a month, but then we had to reorder in that time. We’re the only Northern California drop-off spot,” says April Lane of Yarnfun. “We’ve had a lot of customers come in and make their own hats for their friends and family and then we had four or five people come in and drop off lots.”