Local school bus drivers honored
Local school bus drivers were honored and given special training on Tuesday.
The California Association of Transport Officials (CASTO) held a workshop at Arcata High School and about 88 school bus drivers from Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties attended.
Drivers received training on drug awareness, lap shoulder restraint systems, and how to create a welcoming atmosphere for students.
CHP presented safe driving awards to 21 local drivers who have gone five years accident-free.
Two recipients, Rolinda Davis from Southern Trinity and Carol Stone from the Fortuna Union High School District, received "Bus Driver of the Year” awards for going above and beyond.
"We're in a rural area so we travel a lot of miles,” said CASTO Transportation Supervisor, Tom McGiniss, “So everyday we're out there traveling in the busiest times of the day. To take the opportunity to show appreciation of what they do every day to be accident free, getting our kids from and to school safely, is what we're doing today. We're trying to get that across and give them their pat on the back that is due."