Local tribes call attention to ‘salmon disaster’
California and Oregon governors are seeking federal aid in what they are now calling a ‘salmon disaster’.
Governor Jerry Brown and Oregon Governor Kate Brown reached out to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Thursday to declare a federal fisheries disaster following reports of salmon numbers being at the lowest in recorded history.
Local tribe members drew attention to the issue Friday by participating in the ‘Klamath Salmon Run’ – following routes that spawning salmon would take prior to the installation of the Klamath dams.
On Saturday, commercial and tribal fishermen in Eureka will host a seafood dinner and auction to benefit the cause.
The event will be held at the Eagle House Inn starting at 6pm.