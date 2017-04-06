Local youth go to work for Lemonade Day
EUREKA- Nothing sweeter than lemonade made by local youth. And Saturday was the annual Lemonade Day.
You might ask… What is “Lemonade Day?” Well it’s an event that gets local youth involved in a program that teaches kids how to start, own and even operate their very own businesses -- and what better way to test a product and market ideas than a lemonade stand full of flavors and cool names.
Lemonade Day is not only celebrated here on the North Coast but worldwide.